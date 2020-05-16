The Houston Rockets are re-opening their facility for voluntary workouts on Monday according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move comes one day after the Los Angeles Lakers were reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania to be opening their facility on Saturday. A number of teams have re-opened their facilities already for individual workouts.

The NBA allowed teams to begin re-opening facilities with strict measures in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 beginning last Friday, May 8.

The NBA paused its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19. A concrete plan for resumption has not yet been publicly announced.