The Houston Rockets are re-opening their facility for voluntary workouts on Monday according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Houston Rockets are re-opening facility for voluntary workouts on Monday, @dmorey says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 16, 2020

The move comes one day after the Los Angeles Lakers were reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania to be opening their facility on Saturday. A number of teams have re-opened their facilities already for individual workouts.

The NBA allowed teams to begin re-opening facilities with strict measures in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 beginning last Friday, May 8.

The NBA paused its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19. A concrete plan for resumption has not yet been publicly announced.