The Houston Rockets are releasing centre DeMarcus Cousins, according Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 30-year-old is averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25 games with the Rockets this season.

Rockets guaranteed Cousins’ $2.3M salary for the season last week, and had positive feedback about his professional approach in 25 games for the team. https://t.co/GjzeSB3bM5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2021

Charania reported last week that the two sides were planning to part ways, with Houston wanting to go with a smaller, younger frontcourt led by Christian Wood.

The move will allow Cousins to find an opportunity with another team prior to the start of the playoffs.

The four-time All-Star is playing his first season sine missing the entire 2019-20 season with a torn ACL. In 25 games he is averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.2 minutes per game.

Cousins was drafted No. 5 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2010 NBA Draft.