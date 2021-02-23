1h ago
Report: Rockets to release Cousins
The Houston Rockets are releasing centre DeMarcus Cousins, according Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 30-year-old is averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25 games with the Rockets this season.
TSN.ca Staff
Charania reported last week that the two sides were planning to part ways, with Houston wanting to go with a smaller, younger frontcourt led by Christian Wood.
The move will allow Cousins to find an opportunity with another team prior to the start of the playoffs.
The four-time All-Star is playing his first season sine missing the entire 2019-20 season with a torn ACL. In 25 games he is averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.2 minutes per game.
Cousins was drafted No. 5 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2010 NBA Draft.