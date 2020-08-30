30m ago
Report: Texans agree to extension with Cunningham
The Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a contract extension with linebacker Zach Cunningham worth $14.5 million per year, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
The 25-year-old Cunningham finished with 142 tackles in 16 starts for the Texans last season. Cunningham, a 2017 second-rounder, has recorded 339 tackles in three seasons in Houston.