The Houston Texans claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hargreaves was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday after he was benched during the team's 30-27 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Bruce Arians cited a lack of hustle for Hargreaves' benching.

In nine starts for the Bucs this season, the 11th overall draft pick in 2016, had 39 tackles, one interception, and four pass defences.

For his career, the 24-year-old has 164 tackles, two interceptions, and 19 pass defences.