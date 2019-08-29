The Houston Texans appear to be exploring trade options for unsigned linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and have reportedly held talks with five different teams.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have spoken with the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Washington.

Clowney reportedly met with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in-person recently, but would prefer to be moved to the Seahawks or Eagles, who he sees as contenders this season.

The 2014 first overall pick can't be traded until he signs his franchise tender and Aaron Wilson of the Chronicle reports Clowney is willing to miss games despite a loss of close to $1 million per week.

Clowney is navigating this off-season on his own right now. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo report that Clowney fired his longtime agent, Bus Cook, last week with Clowney unhappy with where talks surrounding his future were at.

A native of Rock Hill, SC, Clowney is headed into his sixth NFL season.

The three-time Pro Bowler appeared in 14 games a season ago, recording 47 tackles, nine sacks and returning a fumble for a touchdown.