O'Brien on firing: 'We just didn't get it done'

The Houston Texans have fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Texans fired HC and GM Bill O’Brien, per @DanGrazianoESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

The Texans are 0-4 to start the season after having made the playoffs the past two seasons. Romeo Crennel, who was serving as the assistant head coach, will take over as interim head coach.

Romeo Crennel is the likely interim HC, per source. https://t.co/jfL2wPL6YD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

O'Brien had been the team's head coach since the 2014 season and will finish his tenure in Houston with an overall record of 52-48. He led Houston to the playoffs in four seasons with two playoff wins.

After not having a GM in place during the 2019 season, the Texans appointed O'Brien GM earlier this year. In a controversial move, O'Brien traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a package that included running back David Johnson ahead of the season.

