It looks like Dwight Howard might not be back for a while.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Howard is likely to undergo surgery to provide relief from a gluteal injury that has frequently sidelined him this season.

Howard received a recommendation from a nerve specialist in Los Angeles today and may seek further consultation before making a final decision on a procedure that could cause him to miss a significant portion of the regular season. https://t.co/Q8Tb7i6jFv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2018

Howard received a recommendation from a nerve specialist in Los Angeles on Thursday and may seek further consultation before making a final decision on a procedure that could cause him to miss a significant portion of the season, Wojnarowski adds.

Howard missed all of training camp with the injury as well as the start of the regular season. He returned in early November but has not played since Nov. 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Through nine games so far this season, the eight-time All-Star is averaging 12.8 points per game to go along with 9.2 rebounds. Howard is in his first season with the Wizards after spending last year with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Wizards will be back in action without Howard on Friday night in Philadelphia against the 76ers.