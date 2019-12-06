Mitchell: Blue Jays' rotation has to be priority number one right now

Postseason hero Howie Kendrick is heading back to Washington.

Kendrick has signed a one-year, $6.25 deal with the Nationals after helping the franchise to their first World Series title according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Washington #Nats bring back Howie Kendrick, he signs one-year, $6.25 million contract. Deal is official. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 6, 2019

The 36-year-old is coming off a career year, a season that saw him hit 17 home runs with 62 runs batted in and a .344 batting average.

Kendrick saved his best for last as he went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk to help the Nationals to a 6-2 win over the Astros in Game 7 of the World Series.

Not to be forgotten is the grand slam he hit in the 10th inning of Game 5 of the NLDS to lift Washington past the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 121 games with the Nats during the regular season, Kendrick hit 17 home runs with a slash line of .344/.395/.572.

He has spent the last three seasons of his career in D.C.