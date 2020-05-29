Phillips 'very concerned' about lack of common ground between MLB, players union

Across baseball, hundreds of minor league players were cut on Thursday and lost their jobs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Across baseball, hundreds of minor league players were cut today and lost their jobs, sources tell ESPN. Hundreds more will be released over the next week. In the end, upward of 1,000 players could see their baseball careers end. The minor leagues have simply been devastated. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 28, 2020

Passan reports that hundreds more will be released over the next week, while adding that in the end, an upward of 1,000 players could see their baseball careers end.

The fallout from the coronavirus, expected minor league contraction and the anticipated cancellation of the 2020 minor league season prompted organizations each to release dozens of players.

In normal years, cuts are expected around this time of year with the end of Minor League Spring Training, however Passan points out that it does not come with massive numbers like this.

In recent weeks, owners of minor league teams have begun laying off front-office and game-day workers and citing the cancellation of the season as the reason.

However, a MiLB spokesperson has said that the season has not officially been canceled.

The MiLB season was scheduled to start at the end of May.