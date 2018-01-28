35m ago
Report: Ibrahimovic nearing move to Galaxy
TSN.ca Staff
Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is getting closer to making a move to the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer, according to a report by ESPN.
Ibrahimovic suffered a knee ligament injury last April and made his return to the Manchester United lineup in November. The 36-year-old has appeared in seven games across all competitions since making his return to the lineup, but suffered another injury that has him once again on the sideline.
The report also states that Ibrahimovic would be signed with the help of Targeted Allocation Money and therefore not take up a Designated Player spot in the lineup.
The Swedish striker signed a one-year deal to return to United last August.