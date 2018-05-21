According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is doubtful to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference final due to knee soreness.

Slater adds that Iguodala's left knee contusion worsened overnight and he didn't practice today. This likely means a start for Kevon Looney, more Nick Young possibly and maybe a Quinn Cook appearance.

Iguodala has started the last 11 games in the playoffs for the Warriors and played well. In Game 3's 41-point rout against the Houston Rockets, he scored 10 points on 4-of-6 from the field with three assists and three rebounds before leaving the game midway through the fourth quarter due to an apparent knee injury.

For the season, Iguodala averaged a career-low 6.0 points per game on 46.3 per cent shooting to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, but improved his numbers in the playoffs. In 13 games so far this post season, Iguodala has averaged 7.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Game 4 between the Warriors and Rockets takes place at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Tuesday with Golden State looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.