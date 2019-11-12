Victor Oladipo's return to the Indiana Pacers is getting closer.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the team has assigned the 27-year-old guard to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League to continue his rehab from a severe knee injury.

A native of Silver Spring, MD, Oladipo has been out of action since a January 23 game against the Toronto Raptors in which he ruptured a quad tendon in his right knee, ending his season after only 36 games.

A two-time All-Star, Oladipo will head into his third season with the Pacers after having come over from the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Paul George trade in the summer of 2017.

Oladipo spent the first three seasons of his career with the Orlando Magic, originally taken with the second overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana.

The Pacers still do not have a timetable for Oladipo's return.