Indiana Pacers centre Myles Turner has a slight fracture in his right hand and will be re-evaluated in the coming days, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Turner has not appeared in a game since Jan. 14 and missed Indiana's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Turner enters play Tuesday as the NBA's leader in blocked shots at 4.2 per game. He is also averaging 12.4 points per game on 47 per cent shooting.

The 24-year-old is in the midst of his sixth season with the Pacers after being selected No. 11 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.

The Pacers will be back in action Wednesday evening at home against the Dallas Mavericks.