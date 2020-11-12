VanVleet not shy about free agency plans: 'I'm trying to get paid'

Victor Oladipo becomes a free agent at the end of the 2021 season and it appears like it could be an uphill battle for the Indiana Pacers to retain his services.

The Indianapolis Star's J. Michael reports that the 28-year-old guard drew the ire of teammates last season by openly asking if the opposition could trade for him in front of them.

Sources told Michael that at least on three occasions - against the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and New York Knicks - Oladipo asked opposing players, "Can I come play with y'all?" or a similar query.

The agent for Oladipo, Aaron Turner, declined comment for Michael's story.

A two-time All-Star, Oladipo only appeared in 19 games last season, rehabbing a quad injury for much of the year.

He is heading into the final year of a four-year, $85 million deal signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The second overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana, the Silver Spring, MD native has averaged 17.3 points on .441 shooting, 4.6 boards and 3.9 assists over 33.0 minutes a night in 421 career games with the Orlando Magic, Thunder and Pacers.