The Indiana Pacers must like what they have seen out of Oshae Brissett.

A day after the forward made his first career start for the team, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team has signed the 22-year-old Toronto native to a three-year deal.

The Pacers have signed forward Oshae Brissett to a three-year deal, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2021

Undrafted out of Syracuse, Brissett is in his second NBA season, having appeared in 19 games a season ago with his hometown Toronto Raptors.

He signed a 10-day contract with the Pacers on Apr. 1 and then a second 10-day contract on Apr. 11.

In six games with the team, Brissett has averaged 8.2 minutes a night. During Monday night's 109-94 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Brissett scored 13 points and added six boards in 25 minutes.

Prior to joining the Pacers, Brissett spent time this season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League.