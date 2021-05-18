If the Indiana Pacers are to advance in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, they will be doing so without a key component.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that swingman Caris LeVert will miss Tuesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets and will be sidelined for the immediate future after being placed in the league's health and safety protocol.

LeVert is expected to be out of action for multiple games should the Pacers move on.

The Pacers are set to host the Hornets in the 9 vs. 10 game with the winner advancing to meet the loser of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards matchup for the eighth and final seed in the East playoffs.

LeVert, 26, was acquired midseason in a trade with the Houston Rockets as part of the return for Victor Oladipo.

In 35 games with the Pacers this season, LeVert has averaged 20.7 points on .443 shooting, 4.9 assists and 4.6 boards over 32.9 minutes a night.

A native of Columbus, LeVert spent his firs four-plus seasons in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets before being traded to the Rockets as part of the James Harden trade. LeVert didn't not play a game for the Rockets before he was dealt to the Pacers.