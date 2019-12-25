Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is hoping to return in late January or early February from a ruptured right quad tendon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The All-Star suffered the injury 11 months ago and the Pacers have stayed have managed a 21-10 record to start this season. According to Wojnarowski, Oladipo has been ramping up his workouts with the team in recent weeks.

Oladipo had his best season with the Pacers in 2017-18, where he averaged 23 points.