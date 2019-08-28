The Indianapolis Colts brought veteran quarterback Brock Osweiler in for a visit, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Colts are left short a quarterback after the unexpected Andrew Luck retirement, and have named Jacoby Brissett their starter.

The only other quarterbacks on the Colts' roster are Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly. The two have very limited NFL experience. Walker has never taken a regular season snap, and Kelly is suspended for the first two games of the season.

Earlier this week, Colts head coach Frank Reich hinted that the team wanted to upgrade their backup position.

Osweiler is a seven-year veteran, who spent five seasons in Denver and made one-year stops in Houston and Miami the last two seasons.

He is a career 59.8 per cent passer, with a 37-31 TD/INT ratio.

The Colts open up their season on Sept. 8 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.