The Indianapolis Colts are declining S Malik Hooker's fifth-year option, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Colts are declining the fifth-year option for S Malik Hooker, source said. He becomes a free agent in 2020 and sets up for a big season. That’s also the last option that hung in the balance for the 2017 draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2020

The Colts drafted Hooker 15th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old started 13 games for Indianapolis last year, recording 51 tackles, two interceptions, and three pass defences.

With his option declined, Hooker will become a free agent after the 2020 season.