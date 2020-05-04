The Indianapolis Colts are declining S Malik Hooker's fifth-year option, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Colts drafted Hooker 15th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old started 13 games for Indianapolis last year, recording 51 tackles, two interceptions, and three pass defences.

With his option declined, Hooker will become a free agent after the 2020 season.