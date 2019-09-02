The Indianapolis Colts are bringing in another quarterback.

Following his release from the New England Patriots, quarterback Brian Hoyer is signing with the Colts on a three-year, $12 million deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Of the $12 million, $9 million is guaranteed.

Hoyer is expected to backup starter Jacoby Brissett following Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement last month. Both quarterbacks previously served as backups with the Pats behind Tom Brady.

The 33-year-old Hoyer is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons, spending time with the Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. In 65 career games (37 as a starter), Hoyer has thrown for 9,902 yards with a 59.3 completion percentage and 48 touchdowns compared to 30 interceptions.

He played collegiately at Michigan State.