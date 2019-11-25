Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron's season is reportedly over.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Colts are going to put Ebron on injured reserve because he needs procedures done on both of his injured ankles.

Sources: #Colts TE Eric Ebron is headed for Injured Reserve because he needs procedures on both of his ailing ankles. He finishes the season with 31 catches, 375 yards and three TDs while battling through several injuries. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2019

Losing Ebron is a significant blow to the Colts' offence. The 26-year-old is currently the team's second leading receiver, with his 31 receptions this season for 375 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-5 Colts currently sit in second place in the AFC South division with just five games remaining in the regular season.