Former Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson is close to making his debut with the Cleveland Indians.

According to a report from Cleveland.com reporter Paul Hoynes, Donaldson will play third base for Class AA Akron Saturday, then fly to Tampa Bay to workout and join the Indians Monday. Donaldson is expected to be activated by the Indians on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays traded Donaldson to the Indians at the end of August for a player to be named later.

The 32-year-old Donaldson has played just 36 games this season, batting .234 with five home runs and 16 RBIs.