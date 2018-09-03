It doesn't appear Cleveland Indians newly acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson will play against his former team in the Toronto Blue Jays later this week as Cleveland plans to place the former MVP on the disabled list, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

#Indians planning to place Donaldson on DL, source tells The Athletic. Would go on rehab assignment, be out minimum of 10 days and miss series in Toronto at end of this week. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 3, 2018

Donaldson would go on a rehab assignment and be out a minimum of 10 days.

Donaldson has not played since May 29 with a calf injury and encountered setbacks during his rehab that kept him out far longer than originally expected.

Toronto traded Donaldson to Cleveland on Friday night for a player to be named later.

The 32-year-old has batted just .234 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 36 games this season.

The 2015 AL MVP is eligible to become a free agent this off-season, after signing a one-year $23 million deal with the Blue Jays ahead of the 2018 campaign.

Donaldson has spent the past four seasons with Toronto, after the team acquired him in a deal with the Oakland Athletics during the 2014 off-season. Apart from this season, Donaldson has had a stellar tenure with the Blue Jays, hitting at least 33 home runs in each of the past three seasons.

He has totaled 179 career home runs and 544 RBIs on a career average of .275 across his eight seasons in the majors.