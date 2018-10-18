Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has already been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Detroit Lions, but he also reportedly could miss the team's game next Thursday as well.

Tannehill, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, is facing an “uphill challenge” and is unlikely to play next Thursday versus the Houston Texans, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

The 30-year-old pivot was at Dolphins practice on Tuesday, but the media in attendance did not see him throw during the open viewing period of practice. The shoulder injury kept the quarterback out of Miami's overtime win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

With Tannehill sidelined, the Dolphins have turned over the reins to veteran Brock Osweiler who threw for a career-high in 380 yards versus the Bears.