A Friday meeting confirmed for the Indianapolis Colts that Josh McDaniels will be their next head coach.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts intend to hire the New England Patriots offensive coordinator after the Super Bowl.

The news has long been rumoured but Friday’s meeting was the final stamp of approval because it included Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to ESPN.

When McDaniels accepts the Colts job, it will be his second tenure as a head coach. He previously coached the Denver Broncos from 2009-10. The 41-yearold finished with an 11-17 record with the Broncos after being let go 12 games into his second season with the team.

McDaniels has experienced far more success as an offensive coordinator, a position he’s held for nine years with the Patriots and one with the St. Louis Rams in 2011. He held the position for the Patriots’ last two Super Bowls and was on staff for their first three in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era as well.

McDaniels will take over a Colts team that finished 4-12 last season and still has a number of questions surrounding the health of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck. Luck missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery but is currently expected to be ready for the 2018 season.

The Colts fired Chuck Pagano earlier this off-season after six years at the helm of the team and an overall record of 53-43.