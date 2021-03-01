J.J. Watt is joining the Arizona Cardinals.

Watt confirmed on Twitter Monday that he is joining the Cardinals, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting to two sides reached a two-year, $31 million contract with $23 million guaranteed.

The 31-year-old is a three-time defensive player of the year and 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year. Watt spent his entire career with the Houston Texans before being released in February. He selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Watt, who turns 32 this month, finished last season with five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He ranked 15th out of 119 qualified pass-rushers in pass rush win rate in 2020, according to ESPN Stats & Information, and ended his Texans career as the franchise's all-time leader with 101 career sacks.