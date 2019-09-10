Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza will move up to light heavyweight and face Jan Blachowicz as the pair are slated to headline UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo in Brazil on November 16, UFC president Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Tuesday.

Blachowicz enters the fight off a second round KO victory over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who was making his debut in the weight class, on July 6 in Las Vegas.

Prior to his victory over Rockhold, Blachowicz has wins in four of five fights including triumphs over Devin Clark, Jared Cannonier, Jimi Manuwa and Nikita Krylov. His loss in that stretch was to Thiago Santos via third-round TKO in Prague.

In his last outing, Souza suffered a loss at the hands of Jack Hermansson via unanimous decision at Fight Night Sunrise on April 27.

Prior to that, he also had a victory over a former middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC 230.