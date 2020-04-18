It appears that star running back Leonard Fournette of the Jacksonville Jaguars could potentially be on the move.

Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams regarding RB Leonard Fournette, league sources tell ESPN. Fournette is due $4.16 million in base salary in 2020. It's a situation that bears watching as this week's draft approaches. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2020

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams regarding Fournette. Schefter points to the running back's $4.6 million 2020 base salary as a reason as to which the Jags may want to trade Fournette.

It should also be noted that Fournette, who has served as Jacksonville's starting running back since being drafted by the team fourth overall in 2017, made an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Friday and said that he was in favour of having free agent quarterback Cam Newton join the Jaguars.

"Cam went to the Super Bowl," Fournette said. "He's a great guy. I've been knowing Cam for a minute now. And like I told some people that talked to me, it's no disrespect to [current starter Gardner Minshew]. I'm just trying to get in the best position as a team as we can [to] win.

"That's all that was about. Just friendly competition 'cause that brings out the best in people."

Fournette, 25, rushed for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns last season while also adding 522 yards receiving.