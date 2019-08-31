24m ago
Report: Jags sign LB Jack to 4-year deal
The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing linebacker Myles Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension that includes $33 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The deal ties him to the Jags for five years and makes Jack the third highest-paid inside linebacker behind Bobby Wagner of the Seattle Seahawks and C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets.
The 23-year-old Jack had 107 combined tackles last season to go along with 2.5 sacks.
He was selected in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.