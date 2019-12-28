Greer: 'Brown does nothing but improve the passing game for the Saints'

The Jacksonville Jaguars have informed head coach Doug Marrone that he will be dismissed following Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

However, the Jaguars say Russini's report is "100 per cent incorrect"

"Reports that Doug Marrone will be dismissed after Sunday’s game are 100 percent incorrect. Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week," said Jaguars owner Shad Khan's spokesperson Jim Woodcock in a statement.

The Jaguars fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin about two week's prior to the report of Marrone's imminent firing.

If he is indeed dismissed, Marrone will leave the team after guiding them to a 5-10 record heading into the final week of the season. It was the second straight losing season for the Marrone and the Jaguars, after finishing 2018 with a 5-11 record.

Marrone, who was hired by the Jaguars late in the 2016 season, has posted a 21-28 record thus far with Jacksonville. He led the team to the playoffs in his first full season as head coach in 2016, making it to the conference championship before losing to the New England Patriots.

Marrone’s stint with the Jaguars is his second tenure as a head coach. He coached the Buffalo Bills for two seasons from 2013-14, finishing with a 15-17 record.