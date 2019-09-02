The Indianapolis Colts have locked up their new starting quarterback, according to the NFL Networks Ian Rapoport.

The #Colts and QB Jacoby Brissett have agreed to terms on a 2-year extension worth $30M, source said. He gets $20M guaranteed at signing. Some security for the new Indy starter. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2019

According to Rapoport, the Colts new starting quarterback gets $20 million guaranteed.

Brissett was thrust into the starting position when Andrew Luck retired just a few weeks before Week 1 of the NFL season.

The 26-year-old has spent three seasons in the NFL, with two of those being as a backup QB – one season in New England, the other with the Colts – but Brissett’s second year in the league saw him as the starting QB in Indianapolis.

In that 2017 season he started in 15 games, throwing for 13 touchdowns with a 58.8 completion percentage.

With Luck healthy for the 2018 campaign Brissett went back to the role of backup, attempting just four passes all season.

The Colts have recently brought in veteran QB Brian Hoyer to be Brissett’s backup, but have made it clear that Jacoby is their guy.

"He's the man, he's our answer," Colts head coach Frank Reich said on Sunday.

Indianapolis will kick-off their season on Sept. 9 when they play the Los Angeles Chargers.