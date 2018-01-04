Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee did not practice on Wednesday and has not played since Dec. 17, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team believes he will dress against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Lee led the Jaguars with 56 receptions this season but exited the team's Dec. 17 win over the Houston Texans with an ankle injury and has not joined the team for practice since. Rapoport adds he may not take reps with the team before Sunday's wild-card matchup.

With Lee out, Keelan Cole finished the season as the Jaguars leading receiver with 748 yards to Lee's 702, both players finished the year with three touchdowns.

The Jaguars, who won the AFC South at 10-6, are looking for their first playoff victory since 2007.