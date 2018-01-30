Jacksonville Jaguars QB Blake Bortles underwent right wrist surgery last week, according to a report from ESPN.

The surgery was to correct a condition that kept Bortles on the injury report all season last year. According to the ESPN report, Bortles had been dealing with the injury as far back as late two seasons ago, but the Jaguars opted to avoid surgery last off-season in favour of alternative treatments.

The ESPN report says the surgery repaired a small tear and Bortles is expected to make a full recovery.

Despite the injury, Bortles is coming off one of the better seasons of his young career, finishing with 3,687 passing yards and 21 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, but the Jaguars could still look to upgrade at the position this off-season.