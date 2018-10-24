The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without running back Leonard Fournette for another week.

Leonard Fournette (hamstring), D.J. Hayden (toe), Tyler Patmon (neck), James O’Shaughnessy (hip) and Donald Payne (knee) are not expected to practice today. #Jaguars — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 24, 2018

The Athletic's Daniel Popper reported Fournette is one of five Jaguars players that aren't expected to practice with the team Wednesday, as they begin preparations for their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fournette has played in just two games this season as he battles a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old has 71 yards on 20 carries.

TJ Yeldon and Carlos Hyde, whom the Jaguars acquired from the Cleveland Browns, are expected to pick up the workload in Fournette's absence.