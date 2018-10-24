27m ago
Report: Jags' Fournette not expected to practice
TSN.ca Staff
MMQB: Eagles and Jaguars feeling the pinch
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without running back Leonard Fournette for another week.
The Athletic's Daniel Popper reported Fournette is one of five Jaguars players that aren't expected to practice with the team Wednesday, as they begin preparations for their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Fournette has played in just two games this season as he battles a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old has 71 yards on 20 carries.
TJ Yeldon and Carlos Hyde, whom the Jaguars acquired from the Cleveland Browns, are expected to pick up the workload in Fournette's absence.