It looks like Leonard Fournette is going to be out again next Sunday when the Jacksonville Jagaurs take on the Dallas Cowboys.

#Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is, in fact, going to miss Sunday’s game against the #Cowboys with a hamstring injury, sources say. Not a surprise, it was headed that way. So he’s out two in a row after his setback. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2018

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the second-year running back will miss his second game in a row with the same hamstring injury that has plagued him for much of the season.

It will be the fourth game Fournette has missed this season. After starting Week 1, Fournette sat out the next two weeks with a hamstring injury but returned in Week 4, only to leave the game in the first half. Rapoport notes there is little surprise that Fournette continues to be sidelined.

The Jaguars also placed running back Corey Grant on the injured reserve list Monday, likely meaning a heavy workload for Alabama product T.J. Yeldon in the backfield. Yeldon rushed for 53 yards on 10 carries and was a huge factor in the passing game, catching eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't enough as Jags' quarterback Blake Bortles threw four interceptions on their way to a 30-14 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to multiple reports, the Jags worked out running backs last week and with Grant down, it's possible they dip into the free agent market.

After Sunday's loss, Jacksonville drops to 3-2 in a tie with the Tennessee Titans for first in the AFC South.