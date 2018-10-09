It looks like Jamaal Charles' NFL career will continue.

Jaguars signing RB Jamaal Charles, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2018

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jacksonville Jaguars are signing the four-time Pro Bowler to a one-year deal to help fill their injury depleted backfield. Schefter adds that Charles was waiting for an offer from a contending team before resuming his career.

Charles played 14 games with the Denver Broncos last season, rushing 69 times for 296 yards and one touchdown. He made the Pro Bowl four times between 2010 and 2014 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, including a career-high 1,509 rushing yards in 2012 and 12 rushing touchdowns in 2013.

Both Leonard Fournette and Corey Grant are dealing with injuries, so it's no surprise the Jags are turning to the free agent market to take some of the pressure off T.J. Yeldon. Yeldon was impressive last week, rushing 10 times for 53 yards and was an even bigger force in the passing game with eight catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Jacksonville (3-2) will be back in action next Sunday against in Dallas against the Cowboys (2-3).