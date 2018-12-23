Ramsey: 'I don't worry about nobody but myself'

Despite struggling to a 4-10 record through 14 games this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to retain head coach Doug Marrone for next season, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported Jaguars owner Shad Khan is not panicking less than a year after signing his entire upper-level football operations structure to contract extensions.

The Jaguars tough season can be partially blamed on injuries and quarterback Blake Bortles' struggles.

Marrone is in his second full season coaching the Jaguars. Last year he led Jacksonville to the playoffs with a 10-6 regular season record. The former Buffalo Bills head coach has an all-time record of 15-17 with the Jags, the exact same mark he had with the Bills.