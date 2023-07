Report: Jaguars, franchise TE Engram reach agreement on three-year deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars and franchise tight end Evan Engram have reached agreement on a three-year contract prior to Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for a long-term deal, his agent said Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $41.25 million with $24 million guaranteed.

Engram, 28, registered 73 receptions, 766 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games last season, his first with the Jaguars after signing a one-year deal.

The native of Powder Springs, GA, was selected 23rd overall by the New York Giants in 2017 and has 335 receptions, 3,594 yards and 20 touchdowns in 82 career games.