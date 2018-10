The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign recently waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The New York Giants waived Flowers, their 2015 first round draft pick, after three seasons.

Flowers lost his starting job at right tackle to Chad Wheeler after the second game of the season and the play of the line picked up.