When the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Kansas City Chiefs in week one of the NFL season it will feature an intriguing matchup, according to Phillip Heilman of The Athletic.

Heilman reports that Jacksonville's defensive coordinator Todd Wash indicated that cornerback Jalen Ramsey will shadow wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The first meeting between these two came in 2018 a 30-14 Chiefs win.

Hill ended that game with four catches good for 61 yards. According to USA TODAY SPORTS Ramsey covered Hill for 18 snaps that day, Hill was targeted five times and made two catches in the matchup for 47 yards.

Ramsey took this matchup to another level before these two met for the first time when he had some things to say about Hill to the media.

“I don't like how whoever has made it a matchup me against Tyreek," Ramsey said. "He's good for what he does for their team. He made All-Pro as a return specialist -- let's get that right, as a return specialist -- his rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist -- return specialist -- two years. I made All-Pro in my position as a corner, went to the Pro Bowl as a corner. So it's not a wide receiver versus corner matchup, so we can get that out of the way off the bat."

The comments made by Ramsey came just one day after Hill said the cornerback was “all right I guess” and was hoping that he would play press coverage.

According to that same USA TODAY SPORTS article, Ramsey played press coverage eight times in their 2018 meeting, Hill was targeted three times and had one catch for 36 yards.

The two have been quiet so far about their upcoming matchup, but there is still plenty of time for talk in the media before they clash on Sept. 8 in Jacksonville.