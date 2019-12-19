According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman of Memphis has left the university, will sign with an agent and begin preparing for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman of Memphis has left the university, will sign with an agent and begin preparing for 2020 NBA draft. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2019

James Wiseman began informing Memphis coaches in recent days about decision to leave school and sign with an agent. Penny Hardaway pushed hard and attempted to keep his star recruit. After 12-game suspension and $11,500 charity fee discipline, Wiseman is gone from NCAA. https://t.co/SPkfiPynl1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2019

He began informing Memphis coaches in recent days about the decision to leave school and sign with an agent, according to Charania.

Wiseman, 18, appeared in just three games in the NCAA, averaging 19.7 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Wiseman was originally deemed ineligible by the NCAA before getting a temporary restraining order to play. He was then suspended 12 games by the NCAA for accepting $11,500 to help his family move to Memphis from his former high school coach and current Tigers head coach Anfernee Hardaway. He was also required to make a $11,500 to a charity of his choice.