Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen will "probably" miss about a month while undergoing treatment for an irregular heartbeat according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal adds that the condition is considered to be "very manageable."

Manager Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers' 8-5 win over the Rockies that Jansen was at the hotel earlier in the day and didn't feel right. Jansen called the trainer and was taken to the hospital.

Jansen has dealt with an irregular heartbeat in the past and will visit his cardiologist in Los Angeles. Roberts said the right-hander had his medication with him on the trip.

"We're holding out hope it's not too serious," Roberts said. "In talking to the trainer right now, his mood is fine."

Jansen has 32 saves this season to go along with an ERA of 2.15. It's the fifth season in a row that Jansen has totaled at least 30 saves.