The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed last summer due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and now it appears the 2021 Tokyo Games could have a similar fate.

According to The Times, the Japanese government has "privately concluded" that they'll have no choice but to cancel the Tokyo Olympics for a second straight year due to the pandemic.

The Japanese government has privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus, and the focus is now on securing the Games for the city in the next available year, 2032 https://t.co/bsuB9wMt30 — The Times (@thetimes) January 21, 2021

According to The Times, Japan will shift their focus on getting the rights to host in 2032, which is the next available year.

The newspaper cites an anonymous senior member of the ruling coalition as their source.

“No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it’s too difficult,” the source told The Times. “Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

The Tokyo Games were originally scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 but were postponed in March after the coronavirus hit much of the world. Canada said they would not be attending the Summer Olympics in 2020 before the International Olympic Committee made its decision to postpone.

Currently they are set to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled for Beijing, China from February 4-20, 2022.