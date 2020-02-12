Free agent Jarrod Dyson and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal is pending a physical.

Outfielder Jarrod Dyson and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year major league deal, sources tell ESPN. Dyson will take a physical today, and if all goes as expected the deal will be official and they'll have their center fielder to replaced Starling Marte. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 12, 2020

Dyson, who was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 50th round of the 2006 MLB June Amateur Draft spent 10-years with the Royals organization. After brief stop with the Seattle Mariners in 2016/17, Dyson landed in Arizona where he has spent his last two seasons.

The 25-year old centre fielder from McComb, Miss. had a career 2019 season with the Diamondbacks as he recorded 92 hits, seven home runs, and 43 walks.