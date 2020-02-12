47m ago
Report: Dyson, Pirates agree to one-year deal
Free agent Jarrod Dyson and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a physical.
TSN.ca Staff
Free agent Jarrod Dyson and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The deal is pending a physical.
Dyson, who was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 50th round of the 2006 MLB June Amateur Draft spent 10-years with the Royals organization. After brief stop with the Seattle Mariners in 2016/17, Dyson landed in Arizona where he has spent his last two seasons.
The 25-year old centre fielder from McComb, Miss. had a career 2019 season with the Diamondbacks as he recorded 92 hits, seven home runs, and 43 walks.