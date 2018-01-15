The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed with free-agent outfielder Curtis Granderson on a one-year, $5 million deal according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.

The deal is pending a physical.

The 36-year-old split last season with the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, in 147 combined games he hit 26 homers and drove in 64 RBIs with a .212 average and .323 on base percentage.

Granderson is a 14-year MLB veteran and has also spent time with the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees over the course of his career.

The former third-round pick of the Tigers had his best season in 2011 when he led the league with 119 RBIs and also hit 41 homers for the Yankees on his way to a fourth place finish in the MVP race.