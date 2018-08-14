If the Toronto Blue Jays intend to trade Curtis Granderson this month, the post-trade deadline hurdle in the way of a move has been jumped.

The Athletic's Robert Murray reports that the 37-year-old outfielder has cleared revocable waivers, meaning that the team is free to trade the 15-year veteran.

Signed to a one-year, $5 million deal in the offseason, Granderson has appeared in 94 games for the Jays this season. The Blue Island, IL native is batting .234 with 10 home runs and 31 runs batted in and an OPS of .747.

A third-round pick in the 2002 MLB Amateur Draft, Granderson has also spent time with the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.