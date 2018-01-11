Sabathia jokes about why he chose the Yankees over the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed outfielder Ezequiel Carrera to a one-year, $1.9 million deal ahead of Friday's arbitration filing deadline according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

In 131 games with the Blue Jays last season, Carrera batted .282 with eight home runs and 20 RBI.

The 30-year-old has played seven seasons in the big leagues for the Jays, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies.