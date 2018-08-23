Aaron Sanchez is coming back.

The Toronto Blue Jays confirmed to Steve Buffery of the Toronto Sun Thursday that the right-hander will start Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies for the first time since June 21.

Aaron Sanchez's side session must have went will today because the #BlueJays have confirmed that he will start on Saturday against the #Phillies — steve buffery (@Beezersun) August 23, 2018

Sanchez made three rehab starts and threw a side session Thursday in Toronto, paving the way for his return. Sanchez revealed the cause of his injury earlier in the week, disclosing that he caught his finger in a suitcase during the team's trip to Los Angeles in June. After attempting to pitch through it, he was removed from his start against the Anaheim Angels after just one inning.

Looking back, Sanchez admitted that he probably shouldn't have tried to pitch through the injury but attempted to because friends and family were in attendance from nearby Barstow.

In 79.2 innings over 15 starts this season, Sanchez is 3-5 with and ERA of 4.52. It's the second season in a row he's been derailed by hand injuries after throwing a career-high 192.0 innings in 2016.

The Jays sit at 58-69, good for fourth place in the American League East.