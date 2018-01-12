The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly avoided arbitration with both pitcher Aaron Sanchez and second baseman Devon Travis

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Jays and Sanchez reached a $2.7 million contract on Friday, while the team signed Travis for $1.45 million.

The Blue Jays announced one-year contracts for Aaron Loup and Ezequiel Carrera earlier on Friday and according to reports, reached a one-year, $23 million contract with Josh Donaldson.

Sanchez, 25, posted a 1-3 record with 4.25 ERA in eight games during an injury-plagued season with the Blue Jays in 2017. Sanchez was consistently placed on the disabled list due to blisters on his throwing hand.

The right-hander moved to a full-time starting role in a breakout 2016 campaign, going 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 games - 192 innings.

A first-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2010, Sanchez debuted with the team out of the bullpen in 2014, posting a 2-2 record with a 1.09 ERA in 24 games. He went 7-6 as a sophomore in 2015, making 11 starts and entering out of the bullpen another 30 times to post a 3.22 ERA.

Travis appeared in 50 games last season due to injuries. He hit .259 with five home runs and 24 RBI on the year.

In 2016, Travis played in a career-high 101 games, hitting .300 with 11 home runs and 50 RBI. He's a career .292 hitter with a .331 on-base percentage.

Pitchers Marcus Stroman and Roberto Osuna along with outfielder Kevin Pillar are among the Jays without contracts as the deadline to exchange arbitration numbers looms.

Toronto Blue Jays arbitration tracker (from TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell):

3B Josh Donaldson

Age: 32

2017 earnings: $17,000,000

2018 salary: $23,000,000

Years of team control remaining: One

The arbitration process has been a dramatic one for Donaldson and the Jays, but after going to a hearing in 2015 (the team won) and then finding common ground on a two-year pact late in the process in February 2016, it was relatively easy this time around.

The Jays simply gave their star player a $6 million raise and a new arbitration record at $23 million, breaking Bryce Harper’s mark of $21.625 million.

Now the two sides can focus on figuring out if a long-term pact to keep Donaldson in Toronto beyond this season is in the cards.

RHP Aaron Sanchez

Age: 25

2017 earnings: $535,000

2018 salary: $2,700,000

Years of team control remaining: Three

While Sanchez’s 2017 season was essentially wiped out due to blister issues, the weight from his 2016 campaign when he led the American League in ERA is at play here, helping the young right-hander to a hefty pay hike.

MLB Trade Rumors pegged Sanchez’s projection at $1.9 million, so the Scott Boras client should at least be in a good frame of mind when he arrives at spring training next month.

OF Ezequiel Carrera

Age: 30

2017 earnings: $1,162,500

2018 salary: $1,900,000

Years of team control remaining: Two

Carrera was above average offensively in 2017, slashing a sturdy .282/.356/.408 with career highs in homers (eight) and stolen bases (10). He’ll come to spring training vying for time in a left field timeshare with Steve Pearce and a host of youngsters.

LHP Aaron Loup

Age: 30

2017 earnings: $1,125,000

2018 salary: $1,812,500

Years of team control remaining: One

Loup, who holds a 3.34 career ERA in 283 innings, earns a raise coming off a solid season in which he pitched to a 3.75 ERA in 70 appearances. Loup isn’t overpowering, but he posted a 2.82 FIP against lefties and doesn’t get hit hard by righties, either.​​

2B Devon Travis

Age: 27

2017 earnings: $545,000

2018 salary: $1,450,000

Years of team control remaining: 3

Playing in just 213 of a possible 486 games over the past three seasons has Travis heading into yet another question-filled campaign.

The ongoing health issues are why he didn’t quite hit his MLB Trade Rumors projection of $1.7 million, since Travis has slashed a robust .292/.331/.462 in 868 career plate appearances.​