The Toronto Blue Jays and right-handed pitcher Matt Shoemaker have agreed on a one-year major-league deal, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a one-year major league deal, sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 28, 2018

The 32-year-old has spent his entire six-year career with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 2-2 record with a 4.94 ERA and 33 strikeouts over seven starts in 2018.

Over 101 career games (93 starts), Shoemaker is 40-32 with a 3.93 ERA and 490 strikeouts. He recorded a 16-4 record as a rookie in 2014, but has failed to top the 10-win mark since.